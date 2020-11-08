Centre hasn't provided financial assistance for flood victims: Finance dept officials to Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Officials from the finance department have informed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that so far not even a paisa has been received from the Centre for the measures taken to rehabilitate the victims of the recent rains and floods, Telangana CMO said.

The matter was mentioned when the topic of the Centre's assistance for the recent rains and floods came up for discussion on Saturday at the review meeting.

"The heavy rains that lashed the state recently have caused flash floods across the states, especially in Hyderabad city. This led to losses in several sectors. There is a crop loss all over the state. Primary estimates suggested that there was Rs 5,000 crores loss. CM KCR wrote to PM Modi on October 15 stating that the primary estimates pointed out to Rs 5,000 crores loss and requested for Rs 1,350 crores as immediate relief," the officials briefed the CM.



"The President, Vice President and the PM have expressed their shock over the heavy rains and floods. They spoke with the CM and personally inquired about the situation. The Central team also visited the state and assessed the situation. After all this, we have expected some assistance from the Centre. But as on date, not even a single rupee is released," the officials added.

CM KCR said it was once again proved that the Centre makes empty promises and does not take any action.

"Despite heavy losses incurred by the state due to heavy rains and floods, the Centre's attitude is exposed as it failed to release even a single rupee as assistance in this regard. It is highly regrettable that help has not been extended even when a city like Hyderabad suffered heavy losses," he added. (ANI)

