Centre hopeful of positive outcome in talks with farmers, ready to give MSP assurance in writing

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Just hours ahead of talks with protesting farmers, Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on Thursday stated that farmers are coming for talks because there is hope for a solution that will be acceptable to both government and farmers and reiterated that the Centre is clear that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will stay and is willing to give it in writing as well.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said that the Centre is clear that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will stay and is willing to give it in writing as well. The Minister's comments came after uncertainty expressed by a section of agitating farmers unions.

"Farmers are coming because there is hope for a solution that will be acceptable to both government and farmers. The government is clear on Minimum Support Price and that it will stay. The government is willing to give it in writing as well," Prakash said.

Of the three ministers who held hour-long discussions with farmers, Prakash hails from Punjab and will be engaging with farmers today along with Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Minister expressed high hopes regarding today's dialogue with farmers.

"I think farmer leaders who are coming are coming with hope. We should always be hopeful. We will hold talks sincerely," stated the Minister.



Regarding the call of the farmers for a special session of Parliament to repeal the new agriculture laws, Prakash said that the discussions held on Tuesday ended on a consensus that elaborate discussions would be held on clause by clause objections regarding the legislation.

"We are ready to discuss everything. We will hold discussions with an open heart. We are hopeful and holding talks with a positive mindset. Why should we start a dialogue by thinking that it will fail," the minister added.

Prakash, however, avoided speaking on his party's leaders calling farmers agitation an act by 'foreign powers' to 'destabilise' India. He also said that one or two persons raising Khalistan slogans should be ignored and that the government's focus was to gets result and come up with a solution.

"Punjab wants peace and prosperity. We should have progressive thinking and not pay heed to such people," he said.

Meanwhile, farmers' leaders have departed from the Singhu border for their meeting the government on farm laws.

Farmers from various parts of the country are agitating on the national capital's borders against the new farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

