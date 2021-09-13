Centre inaugurates food processing unit in Madhya Pradesh under PM Kisan SAMPADA Yojana

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Centre on Sunday inaugurated a food processing unit in Madhya Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana on the last day of the celebration of Food Processing week.

To commemorate 75 years of India's independence, the Government of India is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' As a part of the celebration, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is celebrating Food Processing Week from September 6-12 September under which the Ministry is organising various programmes.

On the last day of the Food Processing Week, the Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, inaugurated the Food Processing Unit of M/s Sahara Frozen Foods established in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, under the Cold Chain scheme of Central sector scheme - Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, as per the Ministry of Food Processing Industries release.



Speaking on the occasion, Prahlad Singh Patel said that this processing unit will benefit everyone at the local level. He also mentioned that the Ministry always prioritises local farmers and the regional crops and is working religiously with full potential to develop India's food processing sector.

The Sahara Frozen Foods unit has been set up at a project cost of Rs 21.09 crores and a grant in aid of Rs 10 crores from the Ministry. The unit will also provide direct and indirect employment to about 700 persons and benefit about 1,000 farmers in the CPC and PPC catchment areas.

In addition to the above activities, Rs. 5.41 crore as Seed Capital has been transferred to Community Based Organisations for 1498 self help groups (SHG) members in Maharashtra, under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. (ANI)

