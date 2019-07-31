Centre includes Nepali, Santhali in fellowships for artistes

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Centre here on Tuesday announced the inclusion of Nepali and Santhali languages in the scheme for grant of senior and junior fellowships to outstanding artistes in the field of culture.

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel, announced to include the languages from "eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution -- Nepali and Santhali in the sub-field of 'Literature' in the scheme component award of senior/junior fellowships to outstanding artistes in the fields of culture".

The government awards the fellowships for undertaking research-oriented projects.

Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) is the nodal institute for handling the scheme of the fellowship till selection process.

"Literary Arts" is one of the fields under this scheme where candidates can apply for research in any of the 22 languages as their sub-field. (ANI)

