Centre increases number of COVID-19 testing collection centres

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Central government on Friday announced that COVID-19 testing capacity has been increased as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

"The capacity of testing has been up-scaled through 146 government labs, 67 private labs with more than 16000 collection centres. Further, rapid diagnostic kits have been sanctioned and guidelines for usage have been issued and orders have already been placed," said an official statement.

The statement further read: "In the context of COVID-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from Basic Customs Duty and Health cess, on the import of the following goods, with immediate effect: ventilators, face masks, surgical masks, personal protection equipment (PPE), COVID-19 test kits, inputs for the manufacture of the above items."

"The Central Government has directed the Food Corporation of India to provide food grains 5 kg per person per month for 3 months at the rates of Rs 21 per kg for wheat and Rs 22 per kg for rice uniformly across the country to all beneficiaries, not covered under NFSA to whom ration cards have been issued by state governments under their schemes," it read.

The states have been given the option to lift these stocks in one go or on a monthly basis over 3 months up to June 2020, the statement added.

The COVID-19 cases in the country saw another single-day high of 896 taking the total number to 6761. (ANI)

