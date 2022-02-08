Centre intimidating youth, creating hurdles in their path, says Congress

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks of "scaring entrepreneurs", the Congress party on Monday alleged that the Central government is intimidating the youth who are ready to take the country forward.

"You are not only intimidating the youth of the country, but you are getting them fired with sticks and bullets. The youth are ready to take the country forward, but you are creating tanks and barriers in their path," read the Congress' tweeted roughly translated from Hindi.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks comparing the expansion and growth of some businesses in the country to that of COVID-19 variants and said "some people take pleasure in scaring entrepreneurs, wealth creators".



Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's Address, the Prime Minister made a veiled attack on the Congress leader and said the youth of the country were not listening to such words and the country was moving forward.

He said India is poised to have 100 unicorns and some of them have the potential to be multi-national companies. The Prime Minister said that policies of government have spawned the growth of unicorns.

"There are people in Congress who say about our industrialists and you will be surprised to know this, they say these industrialists are variants of COVID-19. What has happened? Are our country's industrialists variant of COVID-19? What are we saying? And for whom? Please tell (Rahul Gandhi) that Congress is getting damaged," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said people who do not take lessons from history, get lost in it.

Rahul Gandhi had in his speech during the debate accused the government of creating monopolies and said it was spreading in the economy like variants of COVID-19. (ANI)

