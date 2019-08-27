Centre is biased against Kerala: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of being biased against Kerala.

"I think the Central government has a bias against the states where the BJP is not in power. It is not in power in Kerala. So, they don't really care," Gandhi told ANI.

Rahul, who is an MP from Wayanad, is currently in Kerala to visit the flood relief camps and review the rehabilitation works in the state.

"The main issue is rehabilitation and compensation. People have lost their farms, homes, and livelihoods. It is a tragedy," he said.

"The government has certain rules when it comes to giving compensation. So we are going to work with the government to ensure that people are compensated," added Gandhi.

As many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state earlier this month.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had failed to secure a single seat in the state. (ANI)

