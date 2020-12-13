Centre is talking about amendment in laws as farmers are right: Punjab Sports Minister

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 13 (ANI): Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Sunday said that the Centre is considering amendments in the new farm laws after acknowledging that the farmers are right.

"The Central Government has accepted that the farmers are absolutely right, that's the reason Centre is talking about amendment now. But I feel if they want to do justice with the farmers, these acts should be taken back," Sodhi told ANI.

"The farmers are peacefully protesting, cooking their food, suffering in cold weather. They want the Central Government to withdraw these laws and sort out the matter immediately. Punjab Government is with the farmers since day one. Even our folk singers and regional singers who are coming in their support because even they come from farmers' families," he added.



Several rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

