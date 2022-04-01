Centre issues circular to ensure security of Wi-Fi connections at public places

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): With an aim to ensure the security of Wi-Fi connections at public places, the government issued a new circular on Friday.

As per the document on Security in Public Wi-Fi Implementations-Best Practices, "User data privacy is to be ensured by App Providers and PDOAs. Complete user data and usage logs are to be stored within India" informed the Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan.



In an official release, the Communications Ministry said "User data privacy is to be ensured by App Providers and PDOAs. Complete user data and usage logs are to be stored within India. Provisions by the App Provider, PDOA and Central Registry Provider to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of any information about a third party to whom it provides the service."

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Chauhan wrote that the government has added the security-related guidelines under the PM-WANI scheme.

Under the PM-Wani scheme, no licence fee is to be paid for providing broadband internet services using public Wi-Fi hotspots. (ANI)

