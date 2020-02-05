Centre issues gazette notification over setting up of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' trust

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday issued gazette notification over setting up of the Trust, 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"Trust by the name 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part -1, New Delhi, 110048," the notification by Ministry of Home Affairs read.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra', which would oversee the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, nearly three months after the Supreme Court ruling in the decades-old case.

"We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra'," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet," Modi told the lower house.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had in November last year ruled unanimously in favour of Ram Lalla. It said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7-acre will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of Ram temple at the site. The court had asked the government to give 5-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque. (ANI)

