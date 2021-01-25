Centre issues Kumbh Mela SOPs, makes COVID-19 negative report mandatory

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the devotees willing to participate in the ongoing Haridwar 'Maha Kumbh Mela' will have to show a 72-hour-old RT-PCR negative report at the time of arrival.

The Government of India (GOI) has released a set of special operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the 'Kumbh Mela'. The Centre stressed on reducing the duration of 'Maha Kumbh Mela' which is being held in Haridwar since January 15.

According to the SOPs, the authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the 'Mela'. The state government will coordinate with other states in this regard.



The central government has asked devotees to maintain a social distance of at least six feet to combat COVID-19. It has also directed the authorities to impose heavy penalties on people not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The officials present at the parking facilities at the gathering site will provide face masks to visitors at prescribed government rates.

The Centre also instructed the officials to ensure that devotees have Aarogya Setu app installed in their phones.

The 'Maha Kumbh Mela' is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. The mega religious event will conclude on April 27. (ANI)

