Centre issues new rules for Bharat series registration mark for vehicles

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): With an aim to strengthen the BH series ecosystem, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued new rules governing the Bharat (BH) series registration mark.

The key features of the new rules, which were issued by the Ministry on Friday, were expected to widen the scope of BH series implementation that are multifold in nature, said an official statement.

"The transfer of ownership of the vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated," read an official statement.



Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark, added the ministry.

"To provide further ease of life to citizens, amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work. The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse," added the statement.

In addition to their official identity card, Government employees can now obtain BH series registration mark on the basis of their Service Certificates also, informed officials. (ANI)

