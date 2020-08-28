Centre lauds Telangana govt for its agriculture schemes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Union Agriculture Ministry appreciated the Telangana Government's innovative agriculture schemes like Rythu Bandhu and formation of Rythu Samanvaya Samithies, said the office of the Chief Minister (CMO) on Thursday.

As per the statement issued by the CMO, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held a video conference on Thursday with Chief Ministers and Agriculture Ministers from various states to ask for their opinion on the Centre's proposed Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme from the state governments.

In this context, Union Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, in his PowerPoint presentation, made specific and special reference to Rythu Bandhu Scheme and Rythu Samanvaya Committees in Telangana, said CMO.

"Agarwal, during the meeting said that the Telangana government itself had initiated Rythu Bandhu Samithies, which resulted in establishing and expanding a large network of farmers in the state," said the statement.

During the meeting, Telangana's Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy welcomed the Centre's Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme and made suggestions regarding the same.

"We are hopeful that such a scheme would help to develop the agriculture sector and getting more investments into the sector. It is proposed that the Centre will bear three per cent of the interest levied on the loans taken to invest in the agriculture sector. But it is better if there is no interest levied on the investments in the agriculture sector. If interest-free loans are given, more and more investments can come into the sector," suggested Reddy on behalf of the state government.

He added that the state government is implementing several programmes in the state to develop the agriculture sector and for the welfare of farmers.

"We are extending Rs 7,000 crore to 58 lakh farmers for every crop as financial input under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme. From village to state level, the State Rythu Bandhu Samithies were formed across the state. There are 1.65 lakh heads of the Samithies. Every 5,000 acres had been made into a cluster and one Agriculture Extension Officer was appointed to each cluster," informed Reddy.

He added that currently, the agriculture operations are on the high scale in Telengana, and the Centre should supply the required fertilisers especially Urea to the state. (ANI)

