Centre launches "iGOT" training module for frontline COVID-19 warriors

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Government of India has launched a training module for the management of COVID-19 named "Integrated Government Online training" (iGOT) portal on Ministry of Human Resource Development's (MHRD) DIKSHA platform for the capacity building of frontline workers to handle the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently.

Courses on iGOT have been launched for doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers, technicians, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs), State Government officers, civil defence officers, various police organisations, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme, Indian Red Cross Society, Bharat Scouts and Guides and other volunteers.

The need for iGOT has come up as India is currently battling COVID-19 and country's first line of workers is already doing commendable work. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential or geometric increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the subsequent stages of the pandemic.

The portal website link is https://igot.gov.in/igot/.

The platform will provide the training module on flexitime and on site basis so that the COVID response can be delivered at scale for the workforce needed to tackle the pandemic.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 5,734 on Thursday, including 5,095 active cases, while 472 people have been cured and discharged. So far, 166 deaths have taken place, as per the Health Ministry. (ANI)

