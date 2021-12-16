Centre making efforts to establish labs to audit land, certify organic products: Amit Shah

Anand (Gujarat) [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Cooperation and Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre is making efforts to establish labs to audit land and certify organic products "so that farmers get more prices".

Addressing the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing, Shah said, "We are trying to establish a laboratory in the country that will audit land and certify organic products so that farmers get more prices. Amul and others working on it. This will encourage organic farming."

Pressing the need for organic farming, Shah said "From 2019 onwards, PM Modi has appealed to farmers for organic farming...such as manure out of cow dung improves land fertility...Organic production is the need of the hour."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the farmers and scientists across the country in the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat.

The national three-day summit on natural farming commenced on December 14 and is set to conclude on December 16.

The Prime Minister will virtually address the farmers during the valedictory session.

As per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will address the farmers during the valedictory session of the national conclave. Farmers will be provided with all requisite information about the benefits of adopting natural farming methods.

"Zero Budget Natural Farming is a promising tool to minimize the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide necessary nutrients to the soil," PMO had said in a statement.

"Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover around the year, even in the very low water availability situations, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption," it added. (ANI)