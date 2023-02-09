Centre making holistic efforts to ensure wildlife sustainability: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the government is making holistic efforts to ensure wildlife sustainability and protection.

"In nine years, BJP government has given examples of wildlife protection and sustainability. Our Govt is holistically developing projects for water species of Andaman and Nicobar Island," he said.

The civil aviation minister also talked about the actions being taken in view of the 'Swachh Bharat Initiative'.

"To ensure birds don't cluster around areas of transportation, we have installed sound guns, horns etc., to keep them away from airport areas under the 'Swachh Bharat Initiative," he said.



The Union Minister also mentioned the steps taken up by the BJP government for vulture conservation.

"We have made an action plan for vulture conservation from 2020-2025. We must follow recycle, reuse, remake, re-engineer and reproduce models rather than linear make and dispose of models to sustain resources for future generations," he said.

Scindia further stated the rise in the number of different species of animals in the country.

"The elephant population has increased to 32,000 from North to South India. The leopards' population has increased by 60 per cent to 12,852 in 2023. The Asiatic lions have increased from 411 in 2010 to 684 in 2020," he said.

"The Tiger population has increased from 2,226 tigers in 2014 to 2,967. In the Northern states, the population of one-horned rhinoceros has risen from 2,600 in 2014-2015 to 3000 plus in 2023," Scindia added. (ANI)

