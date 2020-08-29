Centre merely postponed exams, didn't find solution: Cong leader Singhvi

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The Centre has merely postponed examinations at different levels several times and not taken a decision in the interest of students during the past five months, said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Singhvi said, "Exams were postponed from April to June and then from June to September. Dates were given in haste and in about five months no solution was found."

"There is a section which was kept locked for the entire time even at the time of unlock. No studies were done," he said.

Talking about transportation, he said Indian Railways and the rest of the vehicles are running at a capacity of 33 to 50 per cent.

In a veiled attack at the Centre he said it took no decision and just postponed it.

"You didn't take any decision, just postponed it. From April to June and June to September, what will the poor helpless students do? All we would get was an answer from the honorable secretary and also from education minister. Millions have registered, downloaded, the students are ready. This is a guess. Does downloading and registering the admit card indicate that student is happy?" Singhvi asked.

He said, "We often overlook the mental state. Nobody pays attention. What is the mental state of our students today, six months after Corona? Do you know the pressure at which they are working during Corona?"

On the same issue, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "This is huge challenge for the state as the NDA Exam is also scheduled from September 6." (ANI)

