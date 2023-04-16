Centre mulls SOPs for safety, security of journalists after Atiq, Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Taking cognisance of the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj last night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, top sources said on Sunday.

The step is being taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed Atiq and Ashraf in Prayagraj, the source pointed out, adding the decision has been taken under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj in full media glare on Saturday night.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said the assailants of the jailed gangster and his brother posed as journalists at the scene of the crime.

"The shooters were posing as journalists. As Atiq reached for a check-up, they were surrounded by other journalists and got close to Atiq and his brother. One was having a camera and was posing as a cameraman. Another was roaming around with a mike on which were inscribed the words NCR News. The third was assisting both," a police source said.

"As Atiq reached the hospital, reporters started questioning them after 2 lines, one guy fired on his head from very close and Atiq fell down. Another two guys also threw the camera and mike and started firing," the source added.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case in February this year.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm and was caught on camera as media persons were following the handcuffed duo, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical checkup. (ANI)