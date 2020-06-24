Centre must rollback the hike in petrol and diesel prices immediately: TPCC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday held a protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded an immediate rollback of the hike.

TPCC, SC Cell Chairman, Pritam speaking to ANI said, "The state and country are facing a huge crisis with the petrol and diesel rates increasing day by day. Every day it's increasing by around 50 paise and during the past nine days, we are observing that Rs 9 has been increased by the BJP government. We condemn this and we demand the Centre to immediately rollback the prices which have been increased."

The TPCC leader said that the rise in petrol and diesel prices is adding to the woes of the citizens whose earning capacity has already been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown announced to prevent its spread.

"The situation in the country has been bad for the past three months, the people are suffering and they are not able to survive and look after the needs of themselves and their families. So I request Mr Modi to provide some justice to the people by immediately rolling back the prices," he added.

Meanwhile today, for the first time in Delhi, diesel has become costlier than petrol. For the 18th day in a row, state-run oil companies on Wednesday raised prices of diesel. However, no increase was witnessed in petrol prices.

While petrol costs Rs 79.76 per litre, diesel can be bought at Rs 79.88 per litre. The price of diesel has been increased by 48 paise a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

