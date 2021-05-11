Centre nominates 3 BJP supporters as members of Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry [India], May 11 (ANI): The Central government on Monday appointed three BJP supporters as the nominated members of Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

K Venkatesan, V P Ramalingam and R B Ashok Babu are the nominated members of Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

The Home Ministry appointed them by using powers conferred on the Central government under the Government of Union Territories Act 1963.

In the Puducherry Assembly polls, the All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance emerged victoriously.



The All India NR Congress secured 10 seats with 25.8 per cent of the total vote share and the BJP won six seats which is about 13 per cent of the vote share. The AIADMK drew no seats, however, garnered 4.14 percent of the total votes cast.



The All India NR Congress (AINRC), BJP, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had contested the elections in Puducherry on April 6 under N Rangaswamy's leadership.



The election was mainly fought between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance. (ANI)

