Centre not giving priority to national security as country faces two-front war: AK Antony

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Slamming the Central government for not giving priority to the national security, former Defence Minister and Congress leader AK Antony on Sunday said that the country is facing two-front war from Pakistan and China.

"For the first time, India is facing two front war-like situation- one from Pakistan and now China becoming more belligerent by building infrastructure and military mobilisation across India-China border mainly from Eastern Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," said Antony said at a press briefing in Delhi.

"The Narendra Modi government is not giving proper priority to national security," he added.

Considering the recent incursions at the border by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), former Defence Minister said," The entire India-China border needs 24 hours attention. Our armed forces are ready, but they need the support of the nation and the government. Chinese are modernizing the army, building the infrastructure and consolidating their positions. We also need matching support to the armed forces."

"And recently in the Indo-Pacific region also the Chinese navy is showing their muscle. This is the time the government must support the armed forces at all places," he added.



Slamming the Union Budget, Antony said, "When India is facing a war-like situation, when Chinese are everywhere at the border, everyone expected a substantial increase in the Defence budget. Our armed forces demanded an increase both in the capital and revenue expenditure."

"The government is showing so much bravado, but practically, there is a 1.48 per cent increase, compared to the revised budget last year."

The Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on February 01, 2020, envisaged a total outlay of Rs 30,42,230 crore. Out of this, Rs 3,37,553 crore has been allocated for Defence (excluding Defence Pension).

The statement by the Congress leader comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday announced the disengagement agreement on the north and west bank of Pangong Lake.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the present situation in Eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister had said that as per the agreement, both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in the Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3," Rajnath Singh had said. (ANI)

