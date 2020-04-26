Centre not providing Rs 1,000 under so-called 'Corona Sahayata Yojana': PIB

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the central government is not giving Rs 1,000 to anybody under the so-called 'Corona Sahayata Yojana', as claimed in widely circulating message on social media requiring people to click on a link and providing their information.

"This tweet was in response to a widely circulating message on WhatsApp that claimed that Government had launched a scheme-WCHO- under which people were being given Rs 1,000 each. The message requires people to click on a link and provide their information," read a statement.

It has clarified that the claim and the link both were fraudulent and warned people against clicking on it.

In order to check the spread of fake news on social media and following observations of the Supreme Court, PIB had set up a dedicated unit to bust rumours getting viral on social media.

'PIB Fact Check' is a verified handle on Twitter that continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts a comprehensive review of its contents to bust fake news. (ANI)

