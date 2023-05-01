Centre notifies appointment of Justice TS Sivagnanam as new Chief Justice of Calcutta HC

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Centre Government on Monday notified the appointment of Justice TS Sivagnanam as the new Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, took to Twitter and said, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice TS Sivagnanam, senior- most Judges of Calcutta High Court as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court."



On March 30, 2023, the Union Law and Justice Ministery had notified the appointment of Justice T. S Sivagnanam, senior-most puisne Judge of Calcutta High Court as Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice TS Sivagnanam to Calcutta High Court as Chief Justice alongwith others.

Justice Sivagnanam was appointed Additional Judge, of the High Court of Madras on 31 March 2009 and later he was appointed Permanent Judge on 29 March 2011. He is the Chairman for the Computer Committee of the High Court of Madras. He was transferred as a Judge of Calcutta High Court and took oath on 25 October 2021. (ANI)

