Centre notifies appointment of two lawyers as Additional Judges of Bombay High Court

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Centre has notified the appointment of advocates Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court.

The notification said that President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar and Milind Manohar Sathaye, advocates, as Additional Judges of the Bombay High Court "in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices".

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju extended best wishes to the two new judges.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, the following Advocates are appointed as Additional Judges of Bombay High Court. My best wishes to them," he said in a tweet.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held in September this year had approved the proposal for the elevation of the two advocates as Judges in the Bombay High Court. (ANI)