Centre notifies elevation of 20 additional judges to permanent judges

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Centre Government on Friday notified the elevation of 20 additional judges to permanent Judges in various High Courts.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday tweeted in this regard and wished them best wishes.

"As per relevant provisions under the Constitution, the following Additional Judges are appointed as Permanent Judges of respective High Courts. I extend my best wishes to them.", he tweeted

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud last month recommended the names of these additional judges for making them permanent judges in the high courts of Allahabad, Mumbai, Madras and Delhi.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its resolution has recommended the appointment of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi. It has also proposed for the appointment of five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court, four Additional Judges of the High Court of Bombay, as Permanent Judges of that High Court and ten Additional Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, as Permanent Judges of that High Court.

In the file relating to the proposal for the appointment of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi, the collegium said that it is of the considered view that Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, is suitable for being appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi and recommended him to be appointed as a

Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi against an existing vacancy.

On January 9, 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Delhi unanimously recommended the name of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, for his appointment as a Permanent Judge of that High Court.



In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Amit Sharma, for being appointed as a Permanent Judge, consultation was held with a view to ascertain his suitability for elevation in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, with Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi.

The Committee constituted in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium to assess the Judgments of Shri Justice Amit Sharma, has submitted its report.

The Collegium has recommended five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Madras High Court, which are Justice Sundaram Srimathy, Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, Justice R. Vijayakumar, Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, and Justice J. Sathya Narayana Prasad.

On November 21, 2022, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the above-named five Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court.

The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the recommendation.

The Collegium also said that it of the considered view that Justices Rajesh Narayandas Laddha, Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare, Govinda Ananda Sanap, and Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige, Additional Judges, are suitable for being appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Bombay.

On December 15, 2022, the Collegium of the High Court of Bombay unanimously recommended the above-named four Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The above recommendation has the concurrence of the Chief Ministers and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa

The Collegium resolved to recommend that Justices Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar, Om Prakash Tripathi, and Vikram D. Chauhan, Additional Judges, be appointed as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad against the existing vacancies.

On November 23, 2022, the Collegium of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad unanimously recommended the above-named ten Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the above recommendation. (ANI)

