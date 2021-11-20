Centre on back foot due to protest, says farmers' leader Dr Darshan Pal

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Farmers' leader Dr Darshan Pal on Saturday said that the Centre's announcement of rolling back of the three contentious farm laws shows that the government is on the back foot due to the ongoing protest.

"The way Prime Minister presented himself, it shows he and NDA government is on the back foot and they have accepted the mistake. When he said that he couldn't manage to convince farmers is wrong as every farmer leader was together. The Government saw a decline in popularity and that is why they took this decision. I congratulate farmers for fighting for a noble cause and we can feel that the PM is on the back foot. It is a big win," Dr Darshan Pal told ANI.

Echoing a similar sentiment, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said, "I salute the martyrs who died during the protest and also protesters who have been sitting in protest for almost a year. It is a big win for farmers and their sacrifice. Today the rigid PM has bowed down to the pressure from the protesters."



Both the leaders demanded compensation for the deceased farmers and a concrete agreement on MSP.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter Session of Parliament. (ANI)

