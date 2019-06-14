Centre orders mandatory broadcast of serial titles, credits in Hindi, regional languages

New Delhi (India), June 14 (ANI): In order to promote Indian languages, the Centre on Friday ordered all private TV channels to display the titles and credits of serials, which is broadcasted at the end or the beginning of program, in the regional languages too.

The government is planning to extend its purview to cinema also, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference here.

"At the end of the program or in the beginning there are titles, many times titles are given in English. In order to promote Indian languages, we are issuing an order to all TV channels to give those titles in the language in which they broadcast. In addition to Indian language if they want to give title and credit in English they are free to do so but the use of Indian language is mandatory," Javadekar said.

"So we are not restricting anything, we are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also," he added.

The Union Minister asserted that the promotion of Indian languages is the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and native language is understood by the audience also.

"Promotion of Indian languages is the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government further it is easily understood by the people," he said (ANI)

