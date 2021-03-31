Centre organises event to promote Ayurveda as treatment for lifestyle diseases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 31 (ANI): In a bid to promote Ayurveda as the mainstream treatment for the prevalent lifestyle-related diseases, the AYUSH Ministry in collaboration with the Vinoba Seva Pratisthan (VSP) successfully organised a 3-day 'Ayurveda Paravin Bhubaneswar' from March 26 to 28.

According to an official release, the event was inaugurated by Padma Vibhushan awardee and Rajya Sabha member Dr Raghunath Mohapatra, along with Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das and Odisha AYUSH Director Trilochan Majhi, among other dignitaries.

The initiative aims to ensure greater acceptance of Ayurveda among the masses and also to popularise Ayurveda as the mainline for current lifestyle diseases. The AYUSH Ministry provided full-fledged support to this programme.



During this event, nearly 25 research papers were presented by experts and researchers. The initiative generated tremendous response as thousands of patients turned up and showed their trust towards Ayurveda medication, said the official release.

The event also emphasised the need for the promotion of Ayurveda in the current situation as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global population and has become a serious challenge for the countries.

The valedictory ceremony of the event was graced by Odisha Assembly speaker Surya Narayan Patro. (ANI)

