Centre permits 4 categories of foreign nationals to come to India

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Centre on Wednesday said it has decided to permit four categories of foreign nationals to come to India as it eased visa restrictions days after 'Unlock 1' came into effect.

"Government of India has considered the matter regarding relaxation of the visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a release.

The orders in this regards were issued on June 1.

This comes even as the lockdown which was first imposed in March to check the spread of coronavirus is gradually being relaxed.

The MHA said it has been decided to permit the following categories of foreign nationals to come to India -- Foreign businessmen coming to India on a Business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/ chartered flights; foreign Healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories.

"This is subject to a letter of invitation from a recognized and registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited University in India," said MHA release.

Foreign Engineering, Managerial, Design or other Specialists travelling to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India have also been permitted to come. According to MHA release, this includes all manufacturing units, design units, software and IT units as well as financial sector companies (banking and non-banking financial sector firms).

These relaxations have also been extended to foreign Technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity.

According to MHA, these could be for equipment installation, or is under warranty, or for after sales servicing or repair on commercial terms.

"The above categories of foreign nationals would have to obtain a fresh Business visa or Employment visa, as applicable, from the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad. Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business visa [other than B-3 visa for sports] issued by the Indian Missions/ Posts abroad would have to get the Business visa re-validated from the Indian Mission/ Post concerned. Such foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier," said MHA release.

In the month of March, Centre had banned the operations of international commercial flights in India. (ANI)

