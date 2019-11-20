Representative Image
Representative Image

Centre planning to establish world-class National Police University

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): In order to provide intense training, research and development and policymaking, the central government has planned to establish a world-class National Police University.
The institution will work in the domains of education and research like policing, law enforcement and related areas of internal security and public safety. The location of the university is yet to be decided by the government.
"In the first instance, the university would offer courses in Police Sciences, Cyber Forensics, Risk Management and Criminology," according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The ministry also informed the Lok Sabha in a reply that the University will be funded by Government of India. The functioning of the University is incumbent upon the Legislation of the National Police University Bill in the Parliament.
"For Modernisation of Police, Central Government allocates funds as support incentive to State Governments for implementation of Police reforms, under the scheme of 'Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police'," the MHA said.
The Government of India is consistently focusing on modernisation of police and police reforms and the university would be a part of it.
Informing about the salient features of the scheme, Reddy in a press release stated that under the Modernisation of Police Forces vertical, central assistance will be provided to the State Governments for weapons, equipment for Forensics, Information Technology, Communication, Training, etc.
"To facilitate targeted interventions, 'mobility' and 'construction of police infrastructure including housing' are permitted only in cases of Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency affected North Eastern (NE) States and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts," the Ministry added MHA.
The release further stated that three Himalayan states, namely, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and eight North Eastern States including Sikkim are eligible to receive financial assistance on 90:10 Centre: State sharing basis.
"The remaining States are eligible for financial assistance on 60:40 Centre: State sharing basis. There are specific projects in the North-East region. The approved central outlay for the 3 year period from 2017-18 to 2019-20 is Rs. 7,380 crores," it added. (ANI)

