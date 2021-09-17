Centre plans to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses before mid-October

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central government has started preparing for another historic landmark by administering 100 crore vaccine doses before mid-October and is expected to reach the target between October 5-10, sources said on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry is planning to celebrate the day with events across the country that involves Covid warriors and healthcare workers who played an important role in vaccination.

The expected date of celebration can be on October 7 as it will coincide with the day when PM Modi was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001.

"Once, we cross 100 crore vaccinations, we are planning a celebration to be held at various places across the country with Covid warriors, frontline workers and healthcare workers," sources told ANI.

77.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, the minister informed earlier today.

The Union Health Ministry also plans to pay tribute to those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

To make the achievement of 100 crore vaccinations remarkable, the ministry has many plans to be implemented, sources said.

Today, India administered more than two crore doses and is expected to cross 2.5 crore vaccinations.

As per the COWIN portal till 5:19 pm, 2,02,74,365 vaccine doses so far today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several state governments have aimed to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday historic by setting a record number of Covid vaccinations today.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the historic feat is a gift to PM Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen.

"#VaccineSeva A gift to Prime minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. Today, on his birthday, India has crossed the historical figure of administering 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Mandaviya tweeted. (ANI)