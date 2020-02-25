Centre plans to preserve local cow breeds in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Centre is planning to preserve local cow breeds of Vechur and Kasaragod Dwarf in Kerala having milk with high medicinal value and is planning to upgrade one breeding farm in the state into a centre of excellence.

Vallabhbhai Kathiria, chairman of Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog who is on a visit to Kerala told ANI that "cow tourism" can be developed in Kerala.

"In Kerala, cow tourism can be developed. The cow-based integrated unit can work as a tourist attraction. It can be an education centre for the young generation. It can be popularised using film shows and exhibitions regarding the real scientific importance of the cow," said Kathiria.

"Even Ayurveda and the wellness industry is well established in Kerala, where panchgavya-based therapies, medicines and even cosmetics can be utilized," he added.

Kathiria held discussion with Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju and other senior officials of Chief Minister's Office.

"I also met livestock development director. It has to be decided which cow breeds can be popularised in this area so that it has agro-climatic accomplishments. We are exploring to develop one breeding farm as the centre of excellence so that there will be an integrated model of a cow-based economy. We promote not only cow milk but also cow dung and cow urine. It has the same medicinal value as cow milk," said Kathiria.

Kamadhenu Aayog is also planning to set up training centres across the country with the support of the Skill Development Ministry.

"We will also have training centres to help farmers and cow keepers to run a dairy farm in a professional way," he said.

"Also, we are promoting entrepreneurship programmes for youth and women in which scientific and economic importance of the cow will be the focus area. There will be startups and incubators. There is Rashtriya Gokul Mission for helping and preserving indigenous breeds. For training we are working with skill development ministry so that people working in the sector can be trained professionally, " he added. (ANI)

