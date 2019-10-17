According to a notification dated October 11, the Central government has introduced a new papa 18 to General Notes regarding the import policy for the National Flag.
Centre prohibits import of Indian national flag not adhering to Flag Code

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Central government has made amendments in the import policy for India's national flag, prohibiting its import not adhering to the specifications prescribed in the Flag Code of India, 2002.
"The import of Indian National Flag not adhering to the specification prescribed under Part -1, Section 1.2 of Flag Code of India, 2002, is prohibited," said the notification. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:31 IST

