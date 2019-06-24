Centre proposes to integrate FASTag bank mechanism with E-way bill to check GST evasion

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The government proposes to integrate FASTag bank mechanism with E-way bill and logistic data services to track the movement of goods and check GST evasion, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

"The government is contemplating integration of E-way bill mechanism of GST with FASTag system of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The aspect of Logistic Databank integration with FASTag System is being examined," said Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

A Committee of Officers comprising officers from Central government, State governments, GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network), NIC (National Informatics Centre), GST Council, to examine the issue of the use of RFID data for the strengthening of E-way bill mechanism under GST, was formed by the GST Council.

"The representatives of NHAI and NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) were also co-opted in the committee. The Committee of Officers has submitted its report to the GST Council, recommending integration of FASTag system with E-way bill mechanism," she said.

She said that the recommendations of the Committee are under consideration of the GST Council.

"Further, with regard to the integration of FASTag with LDB, a committee comprising Central Board and Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), NHAI and its associates, NPCI, GSTN, NIC, Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and its associates was formed to examine the feasibility of the same. The committee has submitted its report, which is being examined," she said. (ANI)

