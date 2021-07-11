Centre provides over 38.60 crore vaccine doses to States, UTs so far

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The Union Government on Sunday said that more than 38.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far and a further 11 lakh 25 thousand 140 doses are in the pipeline.

More than 38.60 crore (38,60,51,110) vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far and a further 11,25,140 doses are in the pipeline. More than 1.44 Cr (1,44,03,485) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.





Health Ministry said more than 1 crore 44 lakh unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs and private hospitals to be administered. The Ministry said, the government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has started on June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. The Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The total consumption including wastages is 37,16,47,625 doses (as per data available at 8 am today). (ANI)

