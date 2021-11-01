Centre providing more fertilizers than required demand of states, says Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday assured that the Centre is providing more fertilizers to states than the required demand and quashed claims of a shortage of fertilisers like urea, DAP, NPK.

Mandaviya held a meeting with officials of the ministry and discussed the plan to supply more fertilisers to states than the required demand in the month of November so that farmers do not suffer due to shortage of fertilisers like urea, DAP, NPK.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mandaviya said, "Today, we have reviewed the availability of fertilizers in the month of November with officials in the ministry. This month, we have set a target of supplying 76 lakh metric tonnes of urea against the demand of 41 lakh metric tonnes from all states."

"In the same way, we have made a plan to provide 18 lakh metric tonnes against the demand of 17 lakh metric tonnes for DAP fertilizers from the states. While the demand of 15 lakh metric tonnes NPK is there, we are providing 20 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers to states, so that farmers do not face the shortage of fertilisers," the Union Minister said.

Mandaviya requested farmers not to panic regarding fertilisers supply. "The government is providing sufficient fertilizers to farmers more than the demand. Regarding black marketing, tough action will be taken against those found involved in it," he said.

"I request to all farmers that the government has made arrangements to provide fertilizers more than the required demand in the month of November," he said.

"We have received information that black marketing of fertilizers is taking place in many states. So, all those people involved in such activities must know that action will be taken," Mandaviya added.

On October 18, Mandaviya had announced that the Centre has increased the subsidy on fertilisers to benefit farmers so as to enable them to purchase fertilisers at the same rate despite the hike in their prices in the international market. (ANI)