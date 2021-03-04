Centre raids pro-farmers: Rahul Gandhi on IT raids at Taapsee-Anurag

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Centre over the IT raids at properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, saying the Central government is targetting those who have been raising their voice in support of the farmers' protest.

"Some Idioms: 'Ungaliyon par nachaana' - Central government does this with IT Dept-ED-CBI. 'Bheegee billee banana' - friendly media in front of the central government. 'khisiyaanee billee khamba noche' - like the central government makes a raid on the supporters of the farmer. #ModiRaidsProFarmers," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The raids, which started on Wednesday, continued on Thursday as well with the income tax department carrying out searches at the commerce centre of KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of Anurag, Taapsee and film producer Vikas Bahl while carrying out searches at their offices and residences.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has also slammed the Centre over the raids, terming it as a "political vendetta".

"BJP misuses institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and IT Department for political benefits. It is a political vendetta. There is a dictator who does not want to listen to voices against him. He destroyed all institutions," Yadav had told ANI.

Both Taapsee and Anurag have been vocal supporters of farmers' agitation who have been protesting since November 26 last year against the three contentious farm laws.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at Delhi's borders. However, the implementation of the three laws was in January put on hold by the Supreme Court.

(ANI)