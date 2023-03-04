Centre recommends cancellation of Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd's manufacturing licence

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Central government on Saturday recommended the Uttar Pradesh Drug Controller Authority to cancel the manufacturing licence of Marion biotech after 22 out of 36 samples taken for testing from it were found adulterated with Ethylene glycol, said Gautam Budh Nagar Drug inspector on Saturday.

On March 4, Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority recommended the Centre regarding cancellation of the license after the company has been found using substandard syrups.

The company Marion Biotech had supplied the cough syrups that reportedly caused the deaths of Children in Uzbekistan.

The Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd had come under the scanner in December last year for its cough syrup Dok-1 which is suspected to have led to the death of 18 children who consumed it in Uzbekistan after which the CDSCO launched a probe into the matter.

Earlier on Friday, the Noida Police arrested three people for the manufacture and sale of duplicate medicines who are linked with the pharmaceutical firm that manufactured cough syrup whose use is alleged to have led to the death some children in Uzbekistan last year.

The accused have been identified as Atul Rawat, Tuhin Bhattacharya and Mool Singh and were arrested from Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd.



The case had been registered at Gautam Buddha Nagar Phase-3 Police Station under various sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

A probe had been launched last year into the Noida-based drug manufacturer after the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan. (ANI)