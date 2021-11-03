Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, on diesel by Rs 10

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In a relief to consumers on the eve of Diwali, the central government on Wednesday announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

The excise duty on petrol will be reduced by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and new rates will come into effect from tomorrow.

Government sources said that the reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol and will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

They said that states have also been urged to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)