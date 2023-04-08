"Centre regularly issuing guidelines to states, UTs: MoS": MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar amid Covid spike

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, on Friday said the Centre has been regularly issuing guidelines to the states and Union Territories amid a nationwide upward spiral in the Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said, "The Centre has been issuing guidelines to states and UTs regularly in view of the spike in Covid cases. PM Modi also held a review meeting with all states and UTs to assess their Covid preparedness."

"Today, Health Minister Dr Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of states and UTs," MoS Health Dr Pawar added.

On Wednesday, the Covid Empowerment Working Group also conducted a review meeting featuring Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR and other senior health officials.

According to sources, the objective of the review meeting was two-fold -- to take stock the prevailing Covid situation in the country and assess the preparedness of healthcare facilties to deal with the spike in cases. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attended the meeting.

"We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron, which is circulating in the country, hasn't led to an increase in the rate of hospitalisation," Mandaviya said earlier on Covid19 situation in the country.

India on Thursday recorded 5,335 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate at 3.32 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.89 per cent. The fresh cases marked the highest single-day rise in infections in the last nearly six months, the ministry stated on Thursday.

Covid cases in the country have seen an upward trend in the past few days, with the daily fresh infections recorded at 2,994 on April 1, 3,824 on April 2, 3,641 on April 3, 3,038 on April 4 and 4,435 on April 5. (ANI)