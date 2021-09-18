Centre relaxes TDS provisions for ST community

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Centre has relaxed the provisions of Income-Tax Act, 1961 Act in relation to the payment of interest regarding TDS by Scheduled Bank to a member of Scheduled Tribe (ST) community on Friday.



In the order, the finance ministry said, "no deduction of tax shall be made on the following payment under section 194A of the Act, namely payment in the nature of interest, other than interest on securities, made by a Scheduled Bank (hereinafter the 'payer') located in a specified area to a member of Scheduled Tribe (hereinafter the 'receiver') residing in any specified area as referred to in s.10(26) of the Act."

The order read, "The payer satisfies itself that the receiver is a member of Scheduled Tribe residing in any specified area, and the payment as referred above is accruing or arising to the receiver as referred to in section 10(26) of the Act, during the previous year relevant for the assessment year in which the payment is made, by obtaining necessary documentary evidences in support of the same."

The order further said that the payment made or aggregate of payments made during the previous year does not exceed twenty lakh rupees. (ANI)

