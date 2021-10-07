Centre released Rs 1,15,000 cr in total current FY to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Centre released a total of Rs 1,15,000 crore to states and union territories in the current financial year as back-to-back loan to meet the shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation.

The central government on Thursday released a number of Rs 40,000 crore to the states and union territories with legislature under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST compensation shortfall.

Earlier on July 15, 2021 an amount of Rs 75,000 crore was released to the states and UTs with the legislature. With the current release, the total amount released in the current financial year as back-to-back loan in-lieu of GST compensation has reached Rs 1,15,000 crore. This release is in addition to normal GST compensation being released every 2 months out of actual cess collection.

According to the Ministry of Finance, following the 43rd GST Council Meeting held on May 28, 2021, it has been decided by the central government that it would borrow Rs 1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22 and release it to states and UTs with Legislature on a back-to-back basis to meet the resource gap due to the short release of compensation on account of the inadequate amount collected in the Compensation Fund.



This amount is as per the principles adopted for a similar facility in FY 2020-21, where an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh crore was released to states under a similar arrangement.

Finance Ministry said this amount of Rs 1.59 lakh crore to be provided to states as back to back loan would be over and above the compensation, in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore (based on cess collection), that is estimated to be released to states/UTs with Legislature during the current financial year. The sum total of Rs 2.59 lakh crore is expected to exceed the amount of GST compensation accruing in FY 2021-22.

All eligible states and UTs (with Legislature) have agreed to the arrangements of funding of the compensation shortfall under the back-to-back loan facility.

"For effective response and management of COVID-19 pandemic and a step-up in capital expenditure, all states and UTs have a very important role to play. For assisting the states/UTs in their endeavour, the Ministry of Finance has frontloaded the release of assistance under the back-to-back loan facility during FY 2021-22 of Rs 1,15,000 crore (more than 72 per cent of the total estimated shortfall for the entire year). The balance amount will be released in due course," reads the Ministry of Finance statement.

The release of Rs 40,000 crore made on Thursday is funded from borrowings of the Government of India in 5-year securities, totalling Rs 23,500 crores and 2-year securities for Rs 16,500 crore issued in the current financial year, at a Weighted Average Yield of 5.69 and 4.16 per cent per annum respectively. No additional market borrowing by the central government is envisaged on account of this release, said the Ministry of Finance. (ANI)

