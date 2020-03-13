Centre releases coronavirus helpline for states, UTs

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): The central government on Thursday released a list of helpline numbers for all the states and Union Territories (UTs) to assist the people amid the coronavirus scare.

According to the list, which was put up on the official website of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, people in the national capital can dial 011-22307145 for assistance.

People can also call 18001805145 in Uttar Pradesh, 020-26127394 in Maharashtra, 0755-2527177 in Madhya Pradesh, 3323412600 in West Bengal, 8558893911 in Haryana and 04712552056 in Kerala.

Those in Odisha can dial 9439994859 to avail assistance regarding coronavirus.

On the other hand, people who are in Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadeep and Puducherry can call 104.

The helpline numbers for Meghalaya and Mizoram are 108 and 102, respectively.

The disease, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people globally. India has reported 73 cases of infection. (ANI)

