Centre releases revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 States

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance on Monday released the 7th monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs 9,871.00 crore to 17 states.

With the release of this instalment, a total amount of Rs 69,097.00 crore has been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant (PDRD) in the current financial year, informed a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance today.

State-wise details of the grant released this month and the total amount of PDRD Grant released to the States in 2021-22 is annexed.



The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission in monthly instalments to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post-devolution. The Commission has recommended PDRD grants to 17 States during 2021-22.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of the grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 1,18,452 crore to 17 States in the financial year 2021-22. Out of this, an amount of Rs. 69,097.00 crore (58.33 per cent) has been released so far.

The States recommended for PDRD Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. (ANI)

