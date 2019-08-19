Centre removes DRR requirement for listed companies, HFCs, NBFCs

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Monday amended the Companies Share Capital and Debentures Rule by removing debenture redemption reserve (DRR) requirement for listed companies, Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) and Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs).

"The decision has been taken in pursuance of the Budget announcements for 2019-20 by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the government's objectives of providing greater 'Ease of Doing Business' to companies in the country, as part of its 100 Days Action Plan," a press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) reads.

Prior to these amendments, the listed companies, NBFCs registered with RBI and HFCs registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB) were required to create a DRR worth 25 per cent of the value of outstanding debentures for both public issue and private placements.

According to the release, there has also been a "reduction in DRR for unlisted companies from the present level of 25 per cent to 10 per cent of the outstanding debentures."

With this move, the government is planning to bring NBFCs, HFC and listed companies at par with the Banking companies and All India Financial Institutions.

"It is aimed at creating a level-playing field between NBFCs, HFCs and listed companies' on the one hand and also between them and Banking Companies and All India Financial Institutions on the other, which are already exempted from DRR," the release added.

"The measure has been taken by the government with a view to reducing the cost of the capital raised by companies through the issue of debentures and is expected to significantly deepen the bond market," it added.

However, as per the release, the DRR requirement for unlisted companies has not been completely removed to protect the interests of the investors. (ANI)

