Centre revises instructions regarding authorisation letters to be issued by Delhi police for movement of govt staff

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions on Wednesday revised the instructions regarding authorisation letters to be issued by Delhi Police to enable movement of essential government staff in various ministries and departments.

The memorandum issued mentions that heads of departments may draw up a list of staff that are absolutely necessary to carry out essential services.

The list is to be communicated to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, who will then issue an authorisation letter.

The staff have to carry a copy of this authorisation letter along with their official ID cards.

The rest of the staff, other than those deemed bare necessary, are supposed to continue their work from home.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions had earlier this month issued guidelines recommending work from home facilities to be given to Group B and C employees of the central government.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi had said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

