Centre revises Transport and Marketing Assistance for specified agriculture products scheme

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The Central government on Friday revised the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified agriculture products scheme.

As per a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce today, the major changes that have been made in the revised scheme include dairy products, which were not covered under the earlier scheme, which will be eligible for assistance under the revised scheme.

Moreover, the rates of assistance have been increased, by 50 per cent for exports by sea and by 100 per cent for exports by air.



The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will shortly notify the procedure for availing assistance under the revised scheme.

Enhanced assistance under the revised scheme is expected to help Indian exporters of agricultural products to meet rising freight and logistics costs.

in February 2019, the Department of Commerce had introduced 'Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for Specified Agriculture Products Scheme' to provide assistance for the international component of freight, to mitigate the disadvantage of higher freight costs faced by the Indian exporters of agriculture products.

The scheme was initially applicable for exports affected during the period from March 1, 2019, to March 31, 20202 and was later extended for exports affected up to March 31, 2021.

Now the Department has notified the Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified agriculture products scheme for exports effected on or after April 1, 2021, up to March 31, 2022. The existing scheme will remain in operation for exports effected up to March 31, 2021. (ANI)

