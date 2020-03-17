Centre rolls out guidelines for 'home quarantine' to contain coronavirus spread

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued guildelines for home quarantine.

The citizens have been asked to stay in a well-ventilated single room preferably with an attaced/seperate toilet. "If family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to maintain a distance of at least 1 meter between the two."

The suspected people fallen prey to the deadly virus have also been asked to "stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with co-morbidities within the household."

The Central government in its guildines have also mentioned about the public health measures to control the outbtrak of this virus and stated, " Wear a surgical mask at all the time. The mask should be changed every 6 to 8 hours and disposed off."

"Avoid Sharing household items eg. dishes, drinking glasses, cups or orther items with other people at home."

The document also talks about the steps which should be taken by the family members of persons being home quaranined



First, avoid shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin. Second, Use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen. Third, in case the person being quarantines becomes symptomatic, all his close contacts will be home quarantines (14 days) and followed up for an additional 14 days or till the report of such case turns out negative on lab testing.

The Ministry headed by Dr Harsh Vardhan has also provided a help line number for the people if they developed symptoms of COVID-19

"If symptoms appear (cough/fever/difficlty in breathing) he/she should immediately inform the nearest health center or call 011-23978046." (ANI)