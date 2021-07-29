Centre rushes high-level team to Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Thursday decided to depute a high-level multidisciplinary team to Kerala after seeing a continuous rise in COVID-19 daily cases.

The Centre's team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management.

The Centre is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state's ongoing efforts in COVID-19 management," Mandaviya wrote.





The team shall reach Kerala on Friday, and visit a few districts, a health ministry release said.

Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the Kerala government on Super spreader events observed in Kerala in the past recent past. The Health Secretary also mentioned Covid guidelines need to be followed properly.

Complete lockdown to impose in Kerala from July 31 to August 01 in view of a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases. The Home isolation needs to be observed as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

