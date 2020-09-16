Centre sanctioned no posts beyond existing 1.8 lakhs authorized for CIS

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Centre has not sanctioned any post beyond the existing strength of 1.8 lakh personnel for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), according to Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday.

In a written reply filed in the Rajya Sabha to the query of MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati, the Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs said, "No post has been sanctioned beyond the existing ceiling strength of 1,80,000 posts authorized for CISF."

Sambhaji had also questioned the details of the proposal to upgrade the forces' efficiency.



Replying to this, the MoS Home said that the "upgradation in the efficiency of Central Armed Police Forces(CAPFs) including CISF, is an ongoing continuous process. To modernize and improve the efficiency of CAPFs, the government has approved modernization plans for equipping them with the latest technology, modern weaponry and vehicles."

According to the Minister, CISF is providing training to force personnel through "in-service specialised courses" in order to upgrade the efficiency.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till October 1. (ANI)

